The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes are underway and the reports are flying. There is a chance he stays in New York, with either the Yankees or the Mets. The San Francisco Giants have also thrown their hat in the ring. While no team does not want Soto, there are only a few teams who can afford him. USA Today's Bob Nightengale put the Blue Jays in the Juan Soto free agency conversation.

“While there’s not a team in baseball who wouldn’t desire Soto, baseball executives believe the finalists for his services will be the Yankees, Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants,” Nightengale reported. “The Blue Jays appear to be the popular dark-horse candidate.”

This should not come as too much of a surprise after last offseason's drama. The Blue Jays were heavily involved in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. While he chose to go to the Dodgers, their chase showed fans how serious they were about spending money and improving their team. After a brutal season, they need improvements. There may be no better improvement than Juan Soto.

The Blue Jays must improve their team to keep their two homegrown stars Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette. Is Soto enough to do that?

Where does Juan Soto fit into the Blue Jays future?

Wherever the 26-year-old Soto lands, they will immediately enter the pennant conversation. He turned the Yankees from an 82-win team to a pennant winner. While a healthy Aaron Judge helped as well, Soto was the only addition they made last offseason. His value to the Bombers cannot be overstated and nothing proved that more than his three-run homer that sent them to the World Series.

The Blue Jays swooping in and grabbing the generational Soto would be a massive blow to the Yankees. Not only would they have a massive hole to fill, their division rival would get much better. This core has rotted out in Toronto, never capitalizing on their 2021 ALCS run. Adding Soto to the mix would be the jolt this team needs moving forward.

It is known that the Yankees, Mets, and Giants are willing to spend the big money necessary to sign Soto. The Dodgers are part of that group, and so are the Red Sox and Cubs. Outside of the Ohtani sweepstakes silver medal, the Blue Jays have never shown their propensity to spend big. They can enter that conversation in perpetuity by signing Soto this offseason.