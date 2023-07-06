Disaster struck the St. Louis Cardinals in the ninth inning of their Wednesday night's game against the Miami Marlins, as they blew a one-run lead heading to the bottom of the frame to suffer a 10-9 loss.

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks was trying to get Joey Wendle out on first base but his throw went past Paul Goldschmidt, thus allowing Marlins runners Yuli Gurriel and Garrett Hampson to score the two runs needed by Miami to pull off the epic comeback.

As expected, Cardinals and baseball fans, in general, have taken to Twitter to express their shock, dismay, and all other feelings following that stunning ending to the game.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a team implode on itself so many times. Feels like every night. Sorry cardinals fans,” said @TalkinJake.

From @TheDangerTaco: “What makes this infinitely more painful is that it isn't like the quickest scoop into throw, there's like a full second of looking right at 1st before the throw RIP STL.”

“The marlins are the luckiest team in mlb history you can’t convince me otherwise,” one Twitter user said.

Another user went after Hicks: “He can throw 100mph+ but can't make a simple throw to first…. you hate to see it.”

Cardinals fans were put on a wild rollercoaster ride by St. Louis, which grabbed the lead at the top of the ninth inning after a two-run home run by Jordan Walker, but that was eventually wasted by Hicks' fielding blunder.

The Cardinals hope to end their three-game skid this Thursday when they look to avoid a sweep at the hand of the Marlins.