The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Miami Marlins Wednesday night! This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give out a Cardinals-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Marlins won the first two games of the series. Game one was close, but the second game was a blowout. In the series, the Marlins are batting .352. Jesus Sanchez and Jorge Soler have four hits each in the two games. Soler has three doubles while Sanchez has a home run. Garrett Cooper also has a home run in the series. Luis Arraez has just two hits, but he does have three runs scored. On the mound, the Marlins have allowed just six earned runs. They have given up 20 hits, but the Cardinals have not been able to score off those hits. In 18 innings pitched, the Marlins have 20 strikeouts to just five walks.

The Cardinals are getting production from Willson Contreras. He has five hits in the two games, including a home run and two doubles. St. Louis is hitting .290 as a team in the two games, but have just six extra base hits in 20 hits. The Cardinals' pitching staff has struck out just 11 batters in the series and have walked eight.

Bryan Hoenig will start for the Marlins while the Cardinals are still undecided on who will take the ball in this one.

Here are the Cardinals-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Marlins Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+142)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Cardinals vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Florida

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals need to hit the ball better and pick up their pitching. The pitchers wil give up some runs, so it is up to the hitters to win the game. Hoenig is coming off a tough start against the Atlanta Braves. He allowed seven runs in less than four innings of work. In that game, Hoenig allowed three home runs. Hitters like Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker will need to pick up the slack. If just one or two of these hitters can have a good day, the Cardinals should be able to cover this spread.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has been hitting the cover off the ball in this series. In two games, they have 25 hits. St. Louis can not seem to keep the Marlins off the base paths. Miami will need to keep this up, and they easily can. Although the Cardinals have not named a starter, their pitching staff as a whole struggles. It does not matter who takes the mound. If Miami can keep hitting and stay hot with the bat, they will cover the spread.

Hoenig has been used as both a reliever and starter this season. He is pitching decent, as well. In 38 2/3 innings pitched, Hoenig has a 3.72 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. The Marlins have been shutting down the Cardinals heading into this game, so Hoenig should be able to do the same. If he can hold them to less than three runs, the Marlins will cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals are having a rough season. They can not string together any wins and are in last place in the NL Central. Surprisingly, the Cardinals are the favorite in this game. With that said and the Marlins being the underdog, I expect the Marlins to keep playing well cover the spread.

Final Cardinals-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins +1.5 (-172), Over 8.5 (-115)