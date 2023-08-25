The 2023 MLB season has been a very disappointing one for the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals entered the season with hopes to make the playoffs, and many thought they would. However, with around a month remaining in the season, the Cardinals are currently in last place in the NL Central. St. Louis is 56-72 on the year and they are currently 14.5 games back of the first place Milwaukee Brewers. Part of the trouble this for the Cardinals has been injuries, and while it's not going to matter for this season in terms of a playoff push, the Cardinals did still announce some important injury updates on Friday.

Infielder Nolan Gorman received an important update as he has been activated and is off the 10-day IL, according to a tweet from John Denton. The Cardinals have also optioned INF Jose Fermin down to their Triple-A Memphis squad. St. Louis also provided updates for a couple of pitchers. Drew VerHagen has been placed on the bereavement list, and Guillermo Zuniga has been called up from Triple-A Memphis. A lot of roster news for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals have just 33 games left in the season, and while they won't be making a push for the playoffs, there is still something to play for. Ending the season on a high note can carry some momentum into the next year, and there are a lot of young players that can gain valuable experience down the stretch of the season. This season didn't go the way that the Cardinals wanted it to, and now, their job is to make sure it doesn't happen again next season.