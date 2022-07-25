Cardinals get tough blow on top of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado absences vs Blue Jays

The St. Louis Cardinals are not having a fun start to their schedule in the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season, having lost two of their last three games. And now then will be headed to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays, but without two of their best players in and Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado because they both are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

The bads news don’t stop there for the Cardinals, as they have just learned that starting pitcher Steven Matz will be out for a while due to a lower-body injury.

Via MLB.com:

The Cardinals’ fears were realized Sunday when an MRI confirmed Matz suffered a left MCL tear. Matz will see Cardinals team orthopedist Dr. George Paletta on Monday in St. Louis to determine whether the injury will require surgery or if it can be repaired through rest and rehabilitation.

Matz has struggled to stay healthy this season. Prior to this injury, he was not able to pitch for a stretch of over a month because of left shoulder discomfort. He finally returned to action on July 23, pitching for 5.1 innings and allowing just two earned runs on three hits with seven strikeouts in a 6-3 victory on the road over the Cincinnati Reds.

Overall this season, the 31-year-old Cardinals lefty owns a 4-3 record with a 5.70 ERA and 1.31 WHIP, letdown numbers that St. Louis didn’t expect of him when they signed him to a four-year deal worth $44 million back in November 2021.