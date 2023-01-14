Tyler O’Neil was hit hard by the injury bug in 2022. The 2-time St. Louis Cardinals’ Gold Glove winner was limited to just 98 games last season. But O’Neil is reportedly focusing on implementing dynamic warm-ups and plyometrics to help limit injury risk, per Katie Woo. O’Neil commented on his change ahead of the 2023 MLB season, per Woo as well.

“I’m not getting away from what makes me me, which is the heavy-lifting and power-lifting background,” O’Neil said. “I want to stick to my roots in that regard. But as we move on in our careers, we have to make adjustments and it’s definitely time for me to do some things.”

The Cardinals won the NL Central in 2022 despite Tyler O’Neil’s injury woes. St. Louis was ultimately defeated in the postseason, but they have high expectations for the 2023 campaign. The Cardinals brought in former Chicago Cubs star catcher Willson Contreras in MLB free agency. St. Louis also has some intriguing young players ready to make an impact sooner rather than later.

As for Tyler O’Neil, he enjoyed a superb 2021 campaign. He slashed an impressive .286/.352/.560 with a .912 OPS and 34 home runs that season. O’Neil also won the second Gold Glove of his career in 2021.

O’Neil’s numbers dropped across the board in 2022, but injuries likely played a role in his struggles. The Cardinals are hopeful that Tyler O’Neil’s aforementioned changes will help him stay on the field. He will play a pivotal role for this Cardinals’ ball club as they aim to make a deep postseason run in 2023.