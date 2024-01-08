The Cardinals have continued their busy offseason by adding to their front office.

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to make a quick turnaround after a disappointing 2023 season. While their focus has been on the field, the Cardinals have also made an addition to their front office.

St. Louis has hired Chaim Bloom as an Advisor to the President of Baseball Operations, the team announced. Bloom served as the Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer from 2019-2023.

In that role, Bloom oversaw the trade of Mookie Betts. He was able to lock up Rafael Devers to an extension, but saw Xander Bogaerts leave for the San Diego Padres. Overall, Boston had just one playoff appearance with Bloom in charge, an ALCS loss to the Houston Astros in 2021.

Bloom was fired by the Red Sox in September of 2023. The team went just 267-262 under his watch.

But before he was with the Red Sox, Bloom was with the Tampa Bay Rays and worked his way up to Vice President of Baseball Operations. Tampa Bay is known for their low payroll, and Bloom was credited for helping craft a successful team despite those financial restrictions.

While the strategy didn't pay off in Boston, John Mozeliak sees Bloom as valuable resource in the front office. He has been in MLB since he started as an intern with the Rays in 2005. As the Cardinals craft their comeback, Mozeliak wants Bloom in his corner.

As just an advisor, there's no word on exactly what Chaim Bloom will be doing for the Cardinals. However, after his run with the Red Sox came to an end, Bloom has found his new home in St. Louis.