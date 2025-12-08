As there have been rumors surrounding St. Louis Cardinals star Willson Contreras and a potential trade that could be coming this winter or before next season, one person within the ball club has given their thoughts on the matter. While the Cardinals are looking for ways to boost their team, manager Oli Marmol would speak about Contreras and the likelihood of a potential deal.

The catcher and first baseman for St. Louis has a no-trade clause in his contract, and as he used that in last season's trade deadline, signaling to some that he wants to stay, the talk grows louder of him wanting to go elsewhere. While not confirmed 100 percent, Marmol would give his thoughts, saying to Foul Territory that Contreras “loves” being a part of the team, while also saying that he has to make a decision that's best for his family.

“Willson has been clear about, he loves being here in St Louis, and he loves the group and being a part of building this group up to get to where we want to get to,” Marmol said. “But at the same time, it's going to have to make sense more for not only him, but his family. And he's the type of guy you can have these conversations with.”

Willson Contreras is “upfront” with the Cardinals

With rumors around the Cardinals and Nolan Arenado and other players, Contreras is the one that fans wonder about, as he hit a .257 batting average to go along with 20 home runs and 80 RBIs last season. One aspect that Marmol mentioned is how “upfront” Contreras is with the manager and the franchise.

“He's very upfront,” Marmol said. “He loves where he's at, he loves the situation in St Louis, he feels at home, but at the same time, if it makes sense, then it's a conversation. So we'll see kind of where that leads.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen what happens with Contreras as St. Louis looks to improve after finishing with a 78-84 record.