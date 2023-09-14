The Boston Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom on Thursday. The move comes amid a mediocre 2023 season and recent disappointing 2022 campaign. Despite playing in a big market, the Red Sox have struggled to consistenly keep stars on their roster over the past few years, and now Boston clearly wants to head in a new direction. The decision to fire Bloom drew reaction from all over the MLB world on X (formerly Twitter).

Red Sox: Chaim Bloom firing reaction

“Chaim Bloom’s Red Sox tenure seemed doomed the minute he traded Mookie Betts. He needed that trade to pay dividends and to win big consistently immediately. That didn’t happen. He’ll now always be known in Boston as the guy who traded Mookie Betts,” Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times wrote.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today echoed a similar sentiment.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Fair or not, Chaim Bloom will forever be remembered by #Redsox fans as the guy who traded away future Hall of Famer Mookie Betts (which of course was approved by Redsox ownership).”

Los Angeles Dodgers fans were “sad” about the Bloom firing as well.

“Sad day to be a Dodgers fan, as the Red Sox fired Chaim Bloom. We can no longer continue to fleece Boston in trades,” a Dodgers fan wrote. “Thank you for giving us Mookie, Chaim!”

Popular MLB YouTuber Fuzzy added his thoughts on the move.

“OH SHHHHHH!!! The Chaim Bloom era is officially over. Hitting on Justin Turner & Masataka Yoshida just wasn't enough after all that's happened. God speed, Spiderman.”

Talkin' Jake from Jomboy Media, a known New York Yankees fan, was “a little surprised” by the Red Sox decision.

Finally, famous Red Sox fan Jared Carrabis summed up his thoughts on the Chaim Bloom firing in one word.

“Wow.”

Bloom did some good things in Boston. In the end, though, Red Sox fans expect the team to win. Ever since the ball club broke the “Curse of the Bambino” in 2004, winning has been the top priority. In fact, they have won three more World Series championships since that 2004 campaign. (2004, 2007, 2013, 2018).

It will be interesting to see who replaces Bloom in Boston.