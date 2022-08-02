There is only one player ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline who has the potential to destroy the internet, and that’s no other than Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams being linked to the 23-year-old outfielder, and while it’s not hard to imagine any team giving up a lot to acquire a talent like Soto, the Cards appear to be not at all interested in parting ways with Dyland Carlson PLUS multiple top prospects in such a deal, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network:

In Juan Soto trade talks, #STLCards haven’t been willing to include Dylan Carlson *and* their top prospects in the same offer — at least, thus far. Negotiations are reaching a critical point.

Carlson is also just 23 like Soto and has shown plenty of promise so far in his early career in the majors. He made his MLB debut in 2021 when he played for 35 games and slashed just .200/.252/.364, but he’s stepped it up since. From 2021 to the present, Carlson has a triple slash line of .260/.334/.426 along with an OPS+ of 112, 24 home runs, and 96 RBIs. Even making him tastier in the eyes of the Nationals is the fact that he is under team control until at least the 2026 season — his last arbitration-eligible year.

As for the prospects, the Cardinals have the likes of Jordan Walker, Matthew Liberatore, Ivan Herrera, Masyn Winn, and Gordon Graceffo as minor leaguers on the top-100 rankings.