Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a base running disagreement, St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O’Neill and manager Oliver Marmol got into a bit of a verbal spat. O’Neill has had time to think about what he said to Marmol, and while they may be striving for the same goal on the Cardinals, the outfielder isn’t backing down.

Following that dispute, O’Neill was benched for the Cardinals’ game against the Braves on Wednesday. O’Neill disagrees with Marmol’s assessment of him and believes his work ethic is what got him to the MLB, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“I got to the big leagues playing my ass off and that’s who I am. It’s not something that should be de-characterized for me.”

O’Neill’s beef with Marmol came due to a crucial play in the Cardinals’ loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. In the seventh inning, O’Neill was thrown out on a play at the plate. St. Louis went on to lose 4-1.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Marmol didn’t believe O’Neill was giving his full effort when rounding third. He called the outfielder out on it and has now benched him for his actions.

Tyler O’Neill is coming off of two hamstring injuries. It was raining at Busch Stadium. But beyond the excuses, O’Neill believes Marmol’s take on the situation is downright false. He knows it was his effort that got him to the league and knows that every time he steps on the field he gives 110 percent.

At least that’s what O’Neill thinks. The outfielder will eventually need to smooth things over with Oliver Marmol. Until then, the player and manager will be on rocky terms. That doesn’t bode well for much Cardinals success.