‘What he’s doing is superhuman’: Paul Goldschmidt hits Albert Pujols with the ultimate praise amid age 42 season

It’s crazy to think that St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is 42 years old and still smacking home runs at the MLB level. His teammates can’t believe it, either.

Paul Goldschmidt was asked on Friday night by Bob Nightengale if he could ever play as long as Pujols has. His answer? Pretty cut and dry. Pujols is doing something super-human.

“No, what he’s doing is super-human.’’ Albert Pujols is not only a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as Goldschmidt says, but should be a unanimous Hall of Famer.”

Paul Goldschmidt, 34, when asked if he could ever play as long as #STLCards teammate Albert Pujols, 42: ‘No, what he’s doing is super-human.’’ Pujols is not only a first-ballot Hall of Famer, as Goldschmidt says, but should be a unanimous Hall of Famer.’ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 19, 2022

Goldy is not wrong. It’s very rare nowadays to see anyone play past 40 in the big leagues. Pujols is doing it and still contributing at a respectable level, too. He’s hitting .258 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 190 at-bats in 2022, even going deep three times in his last four games, including a two-homer day on August 14th against the Brewers. The Cardinals fans went nuts.

Albert Pujols being a Hall of Famer is a guarantee. The things he’s done in his career are unbelievable and it’s truly a storybook ending that he’ll finish it out with the team who took a chance on him many years ago.

As for Goldschmidt, he’s 34 but currently in the running for NL MVP. The first baseman is batting .335 with 29 bombs and 94 RBI. Talk about numbers. Nolan Arenado is even in the mix, too. Hopefully, the Cardinals can make a deep playoff run come October and send Albert Pujols into retirement with a smile on his face. Let’s be honest though, he’ll be happy either way. Albert is truly a great teammate and person.