Willson Contreras played a pivotal role in helping the St. Louis Cardinals take down his former team, the Chicago Cubs, on Monday night at Wrigley Field. Contreras, who’s currently transitioning from being a full-time catcher to DH, went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs in the Cardinals’ 3-1 victory. He also fully embraced the boo’s he received from the Wrigley Field crowd after getting his hits in the game, ultimately motioning to the fans. Former Cardinals star Yadier Molina expressed his support for Contreras with a simple picture on his Instagram story, via Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Seems Yadier Molina approves of last night’s performance #STLCards pic.twitter.com/uyImeZCP2G — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) May 9, 2023

Willson Contreras was originally signed during this past offseason to replace Yadier Molina as the Cardinals’ catcher. However, St. Louis has decided to move on at the position. Contreras is expected to see most of his at-bats at DH, but could also play some outfield.

Overall, St. Louis has labored throughout the 2023 campaign. They entered the season with lofty expectations, but currently sit last in the NL Central. That said, the Cardinals are in the midst of a mini two-game winning streak and could be on the verge of getting things going. The Cardinals feature enough talent to be a successful ball club, but they have dealt with underperformance from a number of key players on the team.

If St. Louis can begin to receive improved production, especially from their inconsistent pitching rotation, they should be able to turn their season around. It will be interesting to see how Willson Contreras fares in his new role. If Monday’s game tells us anything, it’s that he should be fine moving forward.