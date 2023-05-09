Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Willson Contreras sent a heartfelt message to Chicago Cubs fans ahead of his return to Wrigley Field on Monday night. Contreras, who’s currently in the process of switching positions for the St. Louis Cardinals, echoed a different tune after getting a hit in his first at-bat versus Chicago in the game, video via Talkin’ Baseball.

Willson Contreras gets a hit in his first at-bat and is egging on the crowd as they boo him pic.twitter.com/GYLW8IxNQL — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 9, 2023

Willson Contreras fully embraced the boo’s from the crowd. So why was Contreras receiving boo’s from the Wrigley Field faithful? After all, he helped the Cubs break their World Series drought in 2016.

Leaving Chicago and joining their rival in St. Louis surely didn’t help matters. However, the fans’ reaction likely stemmed from comments he made during the offseason, when he seemingly threw a subtle jab at the Cubs.

“For me, I like this better. It’s a better organization (Cardinals). Old school way, which I love it,” Willson Contreras said, per Bally Sports Midwest. “Ever since I got here it’s been everything just one way. The Cardinal way.”

In 2023, though, the Cardinals haven’t performed up to their usual expectations. They’ve dealt with drama and underperformance which has led to them currently sitting in last place in the NL Central. St. Louis features enough talent to turn things around, but they need to start winning games on a consistent basis as soon as possible. Otherwise, this could end up being a lost season for the ball club.

Willson Contreras and the Cardinals will look to get back on track with a victory versus the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night.