The Chicago Cubs’ current strategy is difficult to figure out. On one hand, they’ve lost a number of stars over the past few years and were seemingly rebuilding. On the other hand, Chicago brought in players such as Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, and Jameson Taillon during the offseason. Chicago has enough talent to potentially make an NL Wild Card run this season. Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for this Cubs ball club in 2023.

Nico Hoerner makes NL All-Star team

Nico Hoerner will turn 26-years old this season and has displayed signs of stardom in the past. His defensive versatility has made him a crucial part of the Cubs’ roster in previous seasons. But can Hoerner turn into a star for Chicago?

He played in 135 games during the 2022 season, slashing .281/.327/.410 with a .736 OPS. Those numbers are respectable, albeit far from superstar-caliber. However, Hoerner added 20 steals. And with MLB looking to increase the number of stolen bases in 2023, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Hoerner end up with 30 swipes this season.

If he continues to raise his batting average while increasing the OBP, Hoerner will garner All-Star consideration. He would benefit from adding more power, as he hit just 10 home runs a season ago, but the ceiling is still high for Nico Hoerner.

Look for him to carve out a spot on the 2023 NL All-Star team roster.

Jameson Taillon emerges as Cubs’ ace

Our second bold prediction is that Jameson Taillon will emerge as the Cubs’ ace during the 2023 season.

The Cubs have pitchers like Marcus Stroman and Kyle Hendricks in the rotation. But free agency acquisition Jameson Taillon has the talent to develop into their ace.

Taillon was once a highly-regarded prospect with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Injuries held him back from reaching his true potential with the Pirates, but he flashed his superb ability when healthy.

He later joined the New York Yankees and showed what kind of pitcher he can be in 2022. He finished the season with a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings pitched. Taillon also struck out over 150 hitters. There’s reason to believe that he can post an ERA in the low-mid 3’s next season away from hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

Cody Bellinger, Eric Homser rebound in Chicago

Predicting that Cody Bellinger will rebound isn’t exactly the boldest of predictions. After all, he’s a former MVP who will benefit from a fresh start. He should also reap the rewards of MLB’s shift ban.

However, our final bold prediction is that both Cody Bellinger and Eric Hosmer will find their footing with the Cubs.

Hosmer was once an All-Star in Kansas City with the Royals. He would go on to sign with the San Diego Padres before landing in Boston with the Red Sox during the second half of 2022. Overall, Hosmer slashed .268/.334/.382 with a .716 OPS. But his role was fairly unclear with the Padres to open the season and he never found his rhythm.

Hosmer is a definitive bounce back candidate assuming the Cubs give him a consistent everyday role. Hitting at Wrigley Field presents it’s own set of challenges but Hosmer should be in line for a strong campaign nonetheless.

Chicago will be in a position to make a Wild Card pursuit if both Bellinger and Hosmer perform well alongside Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner in the lineup.