Willson Contreras called out the Chicago Cubs while praising the St. Louis Cardinals in a recent interview. The former Cubs catcher, who previously revealed that Chicago made him a lowball contract extension offer prior to signing in St. Louis, said the Cardinals are a “better organization,” per Bally Sports Midwest.

“For me, I like this better. It’s a better organization. Old school way, which I love it,” Contreras said. “Ever since I got here it’s been everything just one way. The Cardinal way.”

The Cardinals and Cubs both play in the National League Central and have a longstanding rivalry with one another. Their rivalry isn’t quite as fierce as Yankees-Red Sox, but they are far from each other’s biggest fans. And Contreras’ fiery statement on the Cardinals being a better organization than the Cubs will only add more fuel to the fire. It also may lead to Contreras getting booed in Chicago.

It should be noted that Willson Contreras still gave the Cubs everything he had. The star catcher helped Chicago make a number of playoff runs and made three NL All-Star teams while with the team.

But he will now have an opportunity for a fresh start with the Cardinals. St. Louis has been regarded as a first-class organization by many around the MLB world and Contreras clearly shares that opinion.

Cardinals-Cubs games will be must-watch during the 2023 campaign, especially when Willson Contreras steps up to the plate at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals will travel to Chicago in early May to battle the Cubs.