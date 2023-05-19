Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After a rough start to the season, Julio Urias has been one of the best pitchers on the Los Angeles Dodgers recently. However, his performance against the St. Louis Cardinals will put him in the Dodgers record books for all the wrong reasons.

Urias allowed four home runs in the third inning of Los Angeles’ Thursday contest against the Cardinals. He tied the Dodgers team-record for most home runs allowed in an inning, via ESPN Stats & Info. The only other Dodgers pitcher to allow four home runs in an inning was Ben Wade back on May 28, 1954.

Los Angeles was leading St. Louis 2-0 heading into the third inning. However, Willson Contreras put the Cardinals in the lead with a three-run blast. By the end of the third, and three more home runs later, the Redbirds were up 6-2.

Urias was pulled after the third inning. His blow up performance ballooned his season ERA to 4.39.

The left-hander seemed to be back on the right track in recent weeks. He hadn’t allowed more than two runs in an outing his last three starts with LA winning all three contests. Yet, his performance against the St. Louis showed that Urias may still have consistency problems in his game.

His new accolade will certainly be shocking when fans look back on Julio Urias’ career. For the Dodgers, they won’t mind as long as he can turn things around and lead the team into the postseason. But even if Los Angeles season ends with champagne, Urias surely wasn’t sparkling against the Cardinals.