Marvin Harrison Jr. had a very quiet Week 1 for the Cardinals, leading fans and media to wonder aloud what the No. 4 overall pick's role in the offense would be. In Week 2, all of those concerns were swiftly put to rest.

Harrison got off to a fast start against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Kyler Murray connected with the rookie for touchdowns on each of the Cardinals' first two drives, including a 60-yard catch and run that put any of Harrison's speed concerns to rest. The Ohio State product's monster first quarter put him in some rare company with none other than his dad Marvin Harrison Sr.

Harrison Jr. is the first rookie since his dad to record four catches and two touchdowns in the first quarter of a game, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Harrison's first quarter explosion coincided with the Cardinals' offense peaking on Sunday against the Rams. Kyler Murray looked like his pre-injury self, creating explosive plays both inside and outside of the pocket, to help the Cardinals get to 1-1.

How high is the ceiling for the Cardinals offense?

The Cardinals offense exploded for 41 points on Sunday in a blowout win over the Rams, and it probably could have been more had Arizona not let off the gas with a big lead in the second half.

Kyler Murray was freestyling, Marvin Harrison Jr. was involved in the offense after a slow debut, and the rest of the Cardinals' weapons were filling in the gaps perfectly. Everything in offensive coordinator Drew Petzing's scheme was meshing together perfectly, and it resulted in a superb performance that put the rest of the NFL on notice.

They obviously aren't going to score 41 points every single week, but a lot of what the Cardinals were doing felt sustainable on Sunday. Of course, it all starts with Murray playing at an MVP level like he did against the Rams. The star quarterback was his usual self evading sacks and making explosive plays out of backyard football scrambles, but also made some pinpoint passes down the field from the pocket.

If Murray is playing that way, the Cardinals can be very dangerous. The running game has been very efficient through two games, with James Conner (21 rush, 122 yards, 1 TD) handling the bulk of the touches out of the backfield. Murray has also pitched in on the ground, rushing for over 100 yards on just 10 carries this season.

Harrison showed what he can do as a receiver, and Trey McBride has continued his ascent as a rising star at tight end to start the season. As long as Murray is playing elite football and the skill position players are healthy and clicking, Arizona can possess a very threatening and efficient offense.