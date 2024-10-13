The 2024 season has not gotten off to the start that Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs likely had hoped for but the troubled receiver received a warm welcome back to the team in Week 6.

After missing the Packers' Week 5 contest against the Los Angeles Rams due to serving a one-game suspension, Doubs returned for the Packers' home game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 13. In his second catch of the game, Doubs found the end zone on an 11-yard strike from Jordan Love that required him to break a tackle on the far sideline before diving in.

Expand Tweet

The touchdown was the second of the game for Love, who hit slot receiver Jayden Reed for a short score in the first quarter. Doubs' score helped the Packers build a two-touchdown lead over Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, whose offense struggled to gain momentum in the first half. Love would later find Christian Watson on a deep seam route for his third passing score before halftime.

The touchdown was Doubs' first of the 2024 season and 13th of his career. The Nevada product last found paydirt in a Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys in January.

Packers suspend Romeo Doubs for one game

While the score was nice for Doubs in his return, the 24-year-old is still likely on thin ice with Matt LaFleur and the Packers coaching staff. The wideout admitted he regretted his actions leading to his suspension but assuredly has a lot of ground to make up to regain the respect of his teammates.

In one of the most surprising developments of the young season, Doubs was suspended for Week 5 for skipping a mandatory team practice due to reportedly being upset with his lack of targets in the passing game. The Packers officially listed his suspension as a punishment for “conduct detrimental to the team.”

Before the Week 6 meeting against the Cardinals, Doubs caught 12 of his 20 targets for 169 yards and zero touchdowns. His target share at the time of his suspension was third on the team behind Reed and Dontayvion Wicks.

Once Love returned from injury in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, Doubs had his most productive game of the year from a workload perspective with eight targets and four receptions for 39 yards. In the previous game, with backup quarterback Malik Willis under center, the 24-year-old had just two targets and one catch for 18 yards.