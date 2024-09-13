ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals travel north of the border as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

Cardinals-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Erick Fedde vs. Kevin Gausman

Erick Fedde (8-9) with a 3.39 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Fedde Went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits and three walks. He would allow just one run, but take the loss to the Mariners.

2024 Road Splits: Fedde is 2-5 on the road this year in 16 starts with a 4.45 ERA and a .235 opponent batting average.

Kevin Gausman (12-11) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Gausman went six innings, giving up six hits and three walks. He would give up three runs in six innings and take the loss to the Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Gausman is 5-6 at home this year in 14 starts. He has a 5.49 ERA and a .255 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Blue Jays Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +110

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: BSMW/Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 25th in runs scored while sitting 12th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting .271 this year with a .315 on-base percentage. He has 21 home runs and 73 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .270 on the year with a .335 on-base percentage. He has 11 home runs, 61 RBIs, and has scored 59 times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .268 with a .320 on-base percentage this year. He has 16 home runs with 65 RBIs while scoring 64 times this year.

The Cardinals have been struggling at the plate in the last week. Jordan Walker has led the team in RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .167 in the last week with a home run, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Pedro Pages is hitting .182 in the last week with a home run, two RBIs, and a run scored. Nolan Arrenado is hitting well. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a home run, an RBI, and two runs scored. The Cardinals are hitting just .196 in the last week with three home runs and nine runs scored in five games.

Current Cardinals have 51 career at-bats against Kevin Gausman. They have hit .314 against him. Paul Goldschmidt is 6-9 with a home run and an RBI. Meanwhile, Nolan Arendao is 2-14 with a home run and an RBI. Finally, Matt Carpenter is 4-9 with a triple and three RBIs.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays are 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the way. He is hitting .321 this year with a .394 on-base percentage. Guerrero has 28 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 88 runs scored on the year. All of those marks lead the team. Daulton Varsho has also been solid. He is hitting .214 this year but with a .293 base percentage. He has 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. Varsho has also stolen ten bases and scored 73 times. George Springer rounds out the top bats of the year. Springer is hitting .221 this year with a .306 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 56 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 14 bases and scored 69 times in the year.

Spencer Horwitz has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .563 in the last week with three home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Will Wagner is hitting .231 in the last week with two RBIs but has not scored a run. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Nathan Lukes. He is hitting .294 in the last week with two RBIs and a run scored. In the last week the Blue Jays have hit .251 with three home runs and 23 runs scored in six games.

Current Blue Jays have 25 career at-bats against Erick Fedde. They have hit .240 against him. Daulton Varsho has had the most success, going 3-7 with two home runs and five RBIs. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 2-7 with an RBI. The only other hits on Fedde is Kevin Gausman, who is one for two with a walk.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Since coming over to the Cardinals, Erick Fedde has not been great. He has given up 18 runs in 37.2 innings of work, while the Cardinals have won just twice in the seven starts. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays have gone 4-3 in Kevin Guasman's last seven starts. He has given up two or fewer runs in four of the seven starts. The Blue Jays offense has struggled as of late, scoring just under four runs per game in the last week. Still, the Cardinals are scoring just under two runs per game. Kevin Gausman should be able to continue that trend, so take the Blue Jays in this one.

Final Cardinals-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (-130)