Carlos Alcaraz continues to show why he is one of the most talented players in tennis today. The 19-year-old Spaniard advanced to the last 16 at Indian Wells following a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor on Monday.

In the process, Alcaraz achieved his 100th professional win on tour — a feat he achieved in just 132 matches.

Victoria 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ The moment @carlosalcaraz won his 100th professional match on tour! 🙌 @BNPPARIBASOPEN pic.twitter.com/UpcaeddHFe — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 14, 2023

Most notably, he achieved the milestone quicker than the likes of Rafael Nadal (137), Novak Djokovic (143) and roger federer (169). To make it more impressive, Alcaraz also did it quicker than Andre Agassi (135) and Boris Becker (140).

In fact, the reigning US Open champion was just one match short of tying the record of John McEnroe (131).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m really proud to get my 100th win on the ATP Tour and I hope it’s the first 100 of many,” Alcaraz said. “Honestly, I searched that stat today, [but] I didn’t know. I thought it was in the next round.”

Alcaraz will play Britain’s Jack Draper next on Tuesday night with the winner going on to the quarterfinals.

Alcaraz became the youngest World No. 1 when he won the US Open last year — his first-ever Grand Slam title. However, injury ruled him out of the Australian Open earlier this year which was subsequently won by Djokovic, who regained the No. 1 ranking the process.

Winning the Indian Wells Open for the first time, however, would see Carlos Alcaraz reclaim the No. 1 spot.