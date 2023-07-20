Carlos Alcaraz identified the one player who could be his biggest rival in tennis.

Alcaraz is coming off an impressive five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final this past weekend. It was his second Grand Slam title overall with many observers believing a new era is upon us in the sport.

Of course, Djokovic is still far from finished and one can expect him and Alcaraz to have plenty more classics in the near future.

However, the reality is Djokovic is 36 years of age while Alcaraz just turned 20. It'll only be a matter of time before the Serbian superstar calls it a day which would essentially give Alcaraz free reign to dominate the ATP Tour.

But not if he has a great rival like how the Big Three had each other.

In a recent interview with TyC Sports (via Tennis 365), the Spaniard was asked how important it was to have that rival that could push him to which Alcaraz responded while naming the one player he feels is his current biggest rival.

“Super important,” Alcaraz said. “Having someone there, with whom you fight, with whom you have that battle, that beautiful rivalry, is important to maintain motivation for so long.

“Right now, I think I have it and I’m not afraid to say it: for me it’s [Jannik] Sinner at the moment. That beautiful rivalry that we have, those big games that we have played, on big stages. As the years go by there will be better ones and we will fight for the big titles.”

Sinner — who notably lost to Djokovic in the Wimbledon semifinals — is 3-3 against Alcaraz in their head-to-head rankings.

Should the Italian take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title while beating Alcaraz along the way, perhaps we could be in store for the next great tennis rivalry.