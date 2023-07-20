The Novak Djokovic era is not over for now.

Djokovic suffered a five-set defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final this past weekend. In the process, he missed his chance to not only equal Roger Federer's tally of eight SW19 titles, but also increase his Grand Slam tally to 24.

In what was also the 36-year-old's first defeat in a completed match at Wimbledon since 2016, many in the tennis world believe the result signaled a changing of the guard with Djokovic's era of dominance officially coming to an end.

Boris Becker, however, disagrees. The six-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 still believes Djokovic has many years left in him and will keep performing.

Especially with the appeal of matching Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

“I don’t think it’s the end of the Djokovic era, and I hope not, because that was an excellent example of how a tennis match should be,” Becker told Eurosport’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast (via Tennis 365). “We won millions of new fans thanks to that, and I hope they can repeat that in New York or Melbourne. I don’t think Djokovic will stop performing.

“The question is about motivation: what keeps Djokovic going? Yes, certainly on the 24th [Grand Slam], then he would be the best along with Margaret Court as far as ‘majors’ are concerned. He already is in the men’s category, but of course he wants to be in the general.”

In the end, Becker is right.

While this was a monumental moment in tennis, the reality is it was just Djokovic's fifth defeat of the year and he already boasts wins at the Australian Open and French Open already.

If Alcaraz is able to consistently defeat him in Grand Slam tournaments, only then will there be serious discussions as to whether the Novak Djokovic era is truly over.