Carlos Alcaraz is not sure there's been a changing of the guard in tennis just yet.

Alcaraz won his second Grand Slam title following a hard-fought five-set victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final yesterday.

It was a monumental moment for the sport as it wasn't only a young player in Alcaraz winning a Grand Slam title once again, but this time, defeating a 23-time winner and GOAT candidate in Djokovic to do so as well.

Despite his dominance, the fact remains that Djokovic is 36 years of age and the narrative within the sport now is that Alcaraz's win over him signals a changing of the guard.

But as far as Alcaraz is concerned, that's a conversation to be had in a couple of years.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Alcaraz told CNN on Monday. “I hope the people say that, but Djokovic is still there. Rafa as well. Let’s talk about it in some years ahead. In the future we can talk about it, but right now, it’s not the right moment.”

Right now is a moment for Alcaraz to celebrate, but he is correct in that it's still way too early to say the guard has been changed, especially after one sole Djokovic defeat.

While the Serbian is 2-1 behind Alcaraz in their head-to-head record, it was only last month where he defeated the Spaniard in the French Open semifinal.

A few more wins over Djokovic in major events and perhaps then, there is a conversation to be had about Alcaraz taking over from the Big Three.

And as he mentioned, we still have a farewell tour of Rafael Nadal to go through.