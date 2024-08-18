In a night filled with unforgettable moments at UFC 305, Carlos Prates delivered a performance that will be etched in the annals of MMA history. The Brazilian welterweight sensation sent shockwaves through the fighting world with a blistering second-round knockout of the notoriously durable Li Jingliang, becoming the first fighter ever to finish “The Leech.”

The welterweight showdown between Prates and Jingliang was highly anticipated, pitting a rising star against a seasoned veteran. Jingliang, known for his granite chin and relentless pressure, had never been knocked out in his illustrious career. Prates, on the other hand, was riding a wave of momentum, having secured three consecutive victories by knockout.

From the opening bell, it was evident that both fighters were ready to leave it all in the Octagon. Jingliang, true to his style, pressed forward, looking to overwhelm Prates with his aggression. Prates, however, remained composed, utilizing his slick footwork and head movement to evade Jingliang’s attacks.

The first round was a back-and-forth affair, with both fighters landing significant strikes. However, it was Prates who was sniping Jingliang at distance as Jingliang was falling short on his punches when trying to close the distance.

As the second round began, the momentum shifted dramatically. Prates, sensing an opening, unleashed a ferocious combination that rocked Jingliang to his core. A perfectly timed right hook sent Jingliang crashing to the canvas, silencing the crowd in disbelief.

The referee immediately waved off the fight, declaring Prates the winner by knockout at the 4:02 mark of the second round. The arena erupted in cheers as Prates celebrated his historic victory.

With this stunning knockout, Carlos Prates has firmly established himself as a legitimate contender in the stacked welterweight division. His performance against Jingliang was a testament to his exceptional striking skills, unwavering determination, and killer instinct.

Prates’ victory is even more impressive considering Jingliang’s reputation for being virtually indestructible. “The Leech” had absorbed punishment from some of the hardest hitters in the division, but Prates’ power and precision proved to be too much.

What’s Next for Carlos Prates?

The future looks incredibly bright for Carlos Prates. His knockout of Jingliang has catapulted him to the cusp of the welterweight rankings, and a title shot may not be far off if he can string together some wins against top-ranked competitors.

Prates’ next opponent remains to be seen, but Carlos Prates has seemingly called out Khaos Williams at UFC 310 in December because he wants an “easy” fight before fighting someone in the top 15 of the welterweight rankings. The welterweight division is arguably the most competitive and talent-rich weight class in the UFC. With the emergence of Carlos Prates, the landscape has become even more intriguing.

The newly crowned champion, Belal Muhammad, has a target on his back, and a host of contenders are vying for a shot at the title. Prates’ knockout of Jingliang has undoubtedly put him in the mix in the future if he can keep up his winning ways, and the Brazilian will be looking to continue his winning streak and stake his claim for a championship opportunity.