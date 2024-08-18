In a thrilling start to the UFC 305 prelims, Jesus Aguilar once again showcased his mastery of the guillotine choke, submitting promotional newcomer Stewart Nicoll in the second round. This victory not only marked Aguilar’s sixth guillotine submission in his career, but also solidified his position as one of the most dangerous grapplers in the flyweight division.

The atmosphere inside the RAC Arena was electric as Aguilar and Nicoll stepped into the Octagon. Aguilar, is known for his aggressive style and relentless pursuit of submissions. Nicoll, on the other hand, was eager to make a statement in his UFC debut and prove he belonged among the elite.

Aguilar quickly took the fight to the ground, where he is most comfortable. Nicoll defended well initially, but Aguilar’s relentless pressure and grappling expertise eventually had Nicoll make a mistake. Aguilar transitioned seamlessly to the guillotine once Nicoll landed into full guard.

Nicoll looked like he defended it well initially but once Aguilar positioned himself better and closed his full guard it was all but over. Midway through the submission attempt, Aguilar had to let the referee know that he was out and he indeed was out.

With this win, Aguilar set a personal best in guillotine submissions as he now has 6 guillotine submission victories in his 13-fight professional career. His ability to secure submission from various positions and against different opponents is a testament to his technical proficiency and dedication to his craft. Aguilar’s guillotine has become his signature move, striking fear into the hearts of his opponents.

In his post-fight interview, Aguilar expressed his gratitude to his coaches and training partners, crediting them for his success. He also acknowledged Nicoll’s toughness and resilience, stating that he was a worthy opponent. Aguilar’s humility and sportsmanship further endeared him to the fans in attendance and watching around the world.

This victory is a significant step forward in Aguilar’s career. He has now won three consecutive fights, with two of three coming by finish, and is knocking on the door of the flyweight rankings. Aguilar’s performance at UFC 305 has undoubtedly put the division on notice. His grappling prowess and submission skills make him a threat to anyone in the weight class.

As for Nicoll, despite the loss, he showed glimpses of his potential. He displayed heart and determination, refusing to give up even when faced with Aguilar’s relentless attacks. Nicoll will undoubtedly learn from this experience and come back stronger in his next fight. He has a bright future ahead of him in the UFC, and fans can expect to see more of him in the years to come.

The UFC 305 prelims kicked off with a bang, and Aguilar’s guillotine victory over Nicoll set the tone for the rest of the night. The crowd was treated to a display of world-class grappling and submission skills, leaving them wanting more. Aguilar’s performance was a reminder of the beauty and effectiveness of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in mixed martial arts.

Jesus Aguilar’s guillotine victory over Stewart Nicoll at UFC 305 was a masterclass in grappling and submission skills. Aguilar’s record-setting sixth guillotine choke submission further cemented his status as one of the most dangerous grapplers in the flyweight division. This win will undoubtedly propel him up the rankings and set the stage for exciting matchups in the future. The UFC 305 prelims delivered an action-packed start to the night, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the main card.