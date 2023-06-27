Rivalries and bad blood are normal occurrences in sports. These unfortunate events may be caused by controversies or beef but it is all just game that people take to heart sometimes. Sisterly love can still outshine most of these terrible incidents just like what Coco Gauff did in support of Emma Raducanu amid her US Open controversy.

A lot of pressure can come from creating history. Emma Raducanu was the youngest grand slam winner since Maria Sharapova during her 2021 US Open run. Controversy and nonstop pressure came with the title. Although, Coco Gauff had her back and gave her a piece of advice, per Urvi Mehra of Sportskeeda.

“I think it’s just your support system and just taking it week-by-week. You hear a lot so I think for me the best part is just to mute the noise. Focus on myself and don’t focus on what other people are saying,” the American tennis star said.

Coco Gauff then expressed more sympathy for Emma Raducanu and the terrible hardships that she has experienced.

“I completely understand what Emma is going through. A lot of people will say a lot of things in media and won’t come up to you directly and say it. Not just fans but even people commentating on matches and things so I completely understand her point of view,” Coco Gauff declared.

When stars in the tennis world shine early, they got haunted by immense pressure. Letting these stars be who they are should be the proper treatment to foster their growth.