Rafael Nadal appeared to be good spirits at the Mallorca Open.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner made a rare appearance at a tennis tournament Tuesday as he was in attendance along with his wife to watch Feliciano Lopez play his final tournament as a professional.

Lopez — a Mallorca native — enjoyed a good win as he topped Max Purcell 6-3, 7-5 to set up a second-round clash with Jordan Thompson.

Nadal was all smiles right from entering the venue to being a fan and cheering on his fellow Spaniard.

HELLO SIR 👋🏼👋🏼👋🏼 🎥: Mallorca Championships via IG pic.twitter.com/RRW6re5LQv — rafael_nadal_by_hippo (@rnbyhippo22) June 27, 2023

🫡 ¿Todo bien, Rafa? 👍 🇪🇸 Nadal presenció la victoria de su compatriota 🇪🇸 Feliciano López en el ATP de #Mallorca. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tBmjh0ZQiL — ESPN Tenis (@ESPNtenis) June 27, 2023

Feliciano Lopez is playing his last career tournament in Mallorca, Rafael Nadal is in the house 👌 pic.twitter.com/uBbvydOM9D — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 27, 2023

Photo of the Day Nadal back at the #tennis 📸Manuel Queimadelos#mallorca pic.twitter.com/A95bOFei8Q — Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 (@christophclarey) June 27, 2023

It was especially great to see considering Rafael Nadal has barely appeared at a tennis tournament in 2023 after what has been one of the toughest seasons of his career.

Nadal has only played four matches in 2023 as he has been on the sidelines ever since a hip injury contributed to his second-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

The Spaniard was expected back in eight weeks, but would go on to miss the entire clay-court season — including the French Open — as he revealed in May that he would not only be undergoing surgery, but that 2024 is very likely to be his last season on the ATP Tour.

He has since undergone successful surgery earlier this month and is expected to have a recovery period of five months. Although there is a chance Nadal could return before the end of 2023, it's looking more likely that he'll be back in time for the Australian Open next year.

Hopefully, he is fully fit and suffers no further injuries in what could be the last year of an illustrious career.