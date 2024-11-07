Week 11 of the college football season is almost upon us, and the intensity continues to ramp every week as we get closer and closer to the end of the season. This was a big week as the first College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday, and now every contender knows where they stand in terms of whether or not they are in the projected field. One team that is hoping to find a way into the College Football Playoff is the Ole Miss football team. The Rebels are going up against Carson Beck Georgia this weekend, and a win would do wonders for their resume.

Georgia is obviously in good position to make the College Football Playoff as they are currently ranked #3 in the country, and Ole Miss is still in position to make it as well. The Rebels are currently ranked #16 in the country, but if they can find a way to beat the Bulldogs this weekend, they will likely jump up near the #10 spot, and they will be in position. However, if they lose, their hopes are gone.

Before we talk more about Carson Beck and predictions for his performance, let's take a deeper look at both of these teams.

Ole Miss has to win out

The Ole Miss football team suffered a tough home loss to Kentucky earlier in the season, and because of that, they now have to win out if they want to make the College Football Playoff. The Rebels also lost another game in overtime at LSU. That loss isn't a bad one, but the Kentucky one stings.

If the Rebels find a way to get a win this weekend, they will be in solid shape to make the playoff, but it will be close no matter what. They play Florida and Mississippi State in the final two weeks of the season, and they should be able to win those two games.

Georgia is in good position to make the SEC title game

The Georgia football team seems is the favorite to win the SEC right now. There are multiple one loss teams at the top of the standings, but the Bulldogs are the highest ranked team out of any of them. Georgia recently went on the road and beat then #1 Texas by two scores.

One issue that could plague this Georgia team is their turnover problem. Carson Beck has been throwing a lot of interceptions in recent weeks, and they are eventually going to lose a game because of it. He needs to clean that up.

Carson Beck needs to take care of the ball this weekend, or Georgia will be in trouble. Here are three predictions for Beck's performance:

Carson Beck will not throw any touchdown passes

Carson Beck has been struggling with the turnover bug the past couple weeks, but it hasn’t stopped him from racking up yards and touchdown passes. Well, it’s going to stop him this week. The Bulldogs can’t keep expecting to win when their starting QB turns the ball three times per game, and it will cost them more this weekend.

Carson Beck will throw at least two interceptions

Carson Beck has been a turnover machine in recent weeks, and that isn’t going to change this weekend. He threw three interceptions against Alabama, two against Mississippi State, three against Texas and three against Florida. Those are four out of their last five games. There’s no reason to think it won’t happen again.

Carson Beck and Georgia will lose

The Georgia football team is going to lose this weekend, and Carson Beck not taking care of the football will be why. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has been much better than Beck this season, and especially when it comes to taking care of the football. That will be the difference in this game.

Ole Miss and Georgia will kick off at 3:30 ET from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, and the game will be airing on ABC. Georgia is currently favored by 2.5 points.

Week 11 college football preview

The Ole Miss football team hosting Carson Beck and Georgia will be a fun matchup to watch, and there are a lot of other good ones this weekend as well. ESPN's College GameDay is heading Baton Rouge for a huge showdown between Alabama and LSU, and that is the biggest game of the week. Here are some other good ones:

There are a couple noteworthy matchups in the ACC this weekend. First, Clemson is hitting the road to take on Virginia Tech and the Tigers need to win if they want to keep ACC title hopes alive. Also, 1-8 Florida State is taking on #10 Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish aren't in a conference, but this was expected to be one of the biggest games of the season for the ACC because of the Seminoles' preseason expectations. It is obviously a must-win for Notre Dame now.

Moving over to the Big 12, we already talked about Colorado-Texas Tech, and the other big game this weekend is a rivalry battle in the state of Utah. BYU is taking on Utah on the road and the Cougars are hoping to improve to 9-0 on the season with a win.

In the Big Ten, there aren't a ton big games this weekend. #8 Indiana is hosting Michigan as the Hoosiers look to stay undefeated, and #6 Penn State is hoping to bounce back from last week's Ohio State loss as they are hosting Washington under the lights.

Lastly, in the SEC, there are two huge games with conference title and College Football Playoff implications. We already touched on LSU-Alabama being the biggest game of the week, and then there's obviously this huge showdown featuring Georgia going on the road to take on Ole Miss. The Rebels need a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The games get more important every week, and there are a lot of games this week that will have a big impact on the rest of the year. Enjoy another fun week of college football!