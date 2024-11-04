Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart could not have been pleased when Carson Beck threw three interceptions in the Bulldogs' 30-24 win over the Florida Gators, or so everyone thought.

Of course, Smart and Beck would like to have all three of those plays and their outcome back, reasonably speaking. But there is more to this than just the mere stat line and Smart sees things a bit differently than a lot of the armchair analysts do, via UGASports.com

“Just decision-making, I think that's the bottom line,” Smart said. “I think I was more pleased after watching the tape than anything, because, he got 73 snaps. He had 68 winning decisions. Really good decisions.”

Beck, who previously held a long streak of not throwing an interception, has now thrown at least two interceptions in his last three consecutive appearance. He's three games so far this season in which he has thrown three picks.

“I mean, 68 of 73 is pretty good in any sport I'm in. I think the concern is the mistakes can't be catastrophic,” Smart continued. “You got to make good decisions and the two plays the he ends up turning the ball over on, they weren't great looks defensively against that call. Like, we were expecting something else. So, when that happens, you got to play for the next down.”

“I still think that 68 out of 73 in the decision-making process, he did the right thing. And he made some really, really elite plays and throws within it. So, it's cutting down on the catastrophic ones.”

He was once heralded as one of the best quarterbacks in the nation by analysts, with some even calling him potentially the best overall available prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. That is not at all the case anymore as the signal-caller form Jacksonville, Florida has only continued to slide down the rankings and will look to increase his draft stock as the Bulldogs head down the final stretch of the season.

For now, Beck has completed 65.5% of his passes for 2,302 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 17-to-11.

Beck will aim to get back on track as Georgia football continues the season against the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 9 in Oxford, Mississippi. The two teams are set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.