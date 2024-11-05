ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Georgia enters this game as the No. 2 team in the nation after a four-game winning streak. Ole Miss sits in 16th, which will undoubtedly improve and put them in the College Football Playoff conversation if they can steal a win at home. These teams played last season, with Georgia taking a 52-17 victory at home. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Georgia-Ole Miss prediction and pick.

Georgia rebounded nicely from their disappointing loss to Alabama, which is still their only loss of the season. They took care of business as double-digit favorites against Florida, Mississippi State, and Auburn. However, they also had a 15-point victory over Texas as an underdog for the first time this season. The Alabama loss hasn't affected Georgia in the SEC standings, as they are back in first place after Texas A&M's Week 11 loss.

Ole Miss could've been in a different spot if they hadn't lost two games as favorites this season. They are 8-2 but will look back on their 20-17 home loss against Kentucky as their downfall if they end up out of the College Football Playoff. Ole Miss entered that game as 15.5-point favorites. They also lost 29-26 on the road to LSU, which was a much easier pill to swallow. The Rebels showed they still had an explosive offense last week when they went on the road to Arkansas and scored 63 points.

Here are the Georgia-Ole Miss College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia-Ole Miss Odds

Georgia: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -140

Ole Miss: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 55 (-110)

Under: 55 (-110)

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread/Win

Carson Beck hasn't played well recently, but the Rebels present an opportunity to right the ship. They are 94th in the nation in passing yards allowed but excel at stopping the run. Luckily for Georgia, their running game has been abysmal this season, which sets their offense up for a successful matchup.

Why Ole Miss Could Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia looked like the best team in the nation on multiple occasions, but they could be one of the worst when looking at it from a spread perspective. They blew out Clemson in the season opener but failed to cover the spread in five straight games. The Bulldogs defeated the Longhorns as underdogs, putting them back in the win column against the spread, but returned to a failed cover last week with a 14-point win over Florida. Ole Miss is 6-3 against the spread on the season but has failed to cover in three of their past five, which includes two outright losses as favorites.

Final Georgia-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

Georgia will need Carson Beck to be much more careful with the ball in this game, as he has eight interceptions over his past three games. The Bulldogs managed to win all three games, but that can quickly change. We saw it against Alabama, where he had three interceptions, and the team lost by just seven points. Georgia is so good that they can overcome their quarterback throwing 11 interceptions over the past five games and still come out with a 4-1 record. However, it's a dangerous game to play.

Georgia should be able to cover this slight spread, but Beck does give some cause for concern. Take the Bulldogs and hope Beck figures something out in practice this week.

Final Georgia-Ole Miss Prediction & Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-110)