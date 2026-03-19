The Chicago Bears have reunited with linebacker Jack Sanborn on a one-year deal, bringing back a familiar contributor after his run with the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, per a team announcement on Wednesday. The 25-year-old got reps in six games (five starts) for Dallas before a groin injury landed him on injured reserve, ultimately sidelining him for the rest of the season.

Originally signed by Chicago as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Sanborn has played 52 career games, starting 24, across four seasons with the Bears (2022–24) and Cowboys (2025). He has compiled 183 total tackles (118 solo), including 15 tackles for loss, along with 15 special teams tackles. During his first go-around in Chicago, he was in the lineup for 48 games (19 starts), racking up 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, and five pass breakups.

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Starting 10 games in 2023, Sanborn set career highs with 67 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and an interception. As a rookie in 2022, he finished with 64 tackles, two sacks, a 71.1 Pro Football Focus grade, and the Brian Piccolo Award.

His return comes amid significant changes at linebacker. The Bears released Tremaine Edmunds, creating $15 million in cap space, while adding Devin Bush on a three-year, $30 million deal to pair with returning starter TJ Edwards. Chicago also re-signed D'Marco Jackson and retains Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite II. Sanborn will compete for a rotational or starting role, as well as special teams duties.