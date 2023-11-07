The Los Angeles rams have signed Carson Wentz, which could potentially impact Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in fantasy football moving forward.

The Los Angeles Rams raised some eyebrows around the NFL and in fantasy football circles with the signing of quarterback Carson Wentz on Tuesday after waiving Week 9 starter Brett Rypien, who failed to utilize Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua with any sucess. While Wentz is expected to backup Matthew Stafford when the Rams return from their bye week in Week 11, making such a significant change at quarterback may signal that the Rams aren't entirely comfortable that Matthew Stafford's return will be as quick as planned.

Stafford was ruled out on Sunday in Week 9, with his thumb injury, and Rypien got the start against the Packers and completed less than 50 percent of his passes for 130 yards.

If Stafford is unable again to play in Week 11 in a division rivalry game against the Seattle Seahawks, here's what it will mean for Rams wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

Fantasy football fallout from Rams QB situation for Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua

If Carson Wentz gets the start in Week 11, it's a massive downgrade for both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as much of their success is due to the chemistry and accuracy Stafford provides. Wentz doesn't have much time to develop that, and his success has generally come from pushing the ball downfield as opposed to throwing in tight windows.

In 2022 with the Commanders, Wentz threw 9 interceptions in just 8 games, so accuracy and decision-making are big question marks. There's a reason he was left unsigned throughout the offseason, but it's not the first time Sean McVay has tried his hand at a reclamation project at quarterback. Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting QB Baker Mayfield is enjoying one of the best years of his career after being left for dead, and that's in large part due to the midseason chance McVay took last year to replace Stafford.

Wentz, despite his up-and-down play and disappointing trajectory of his career, is an upgrade over Rypien, who at no point during his playing time this season looked like a capable NFL quarterback. If Wentz is forced into action, Kupp and Nacua should have better chances at resuscitating some of their elite fantasy value than they did with Rypien.

While Wentz will make mistakes, he's also likely to be more aggressive than your typical backup quarterback. That's a double-edged sword, but in fantasy football, we want quarterbacks who are going to push the ball downfield and look for splash plays.

Ultimately, though, Wentz's arrival in Los Angeles doesn't move the fantasy needle all that much. Kupp would be a low-end WR2 play with Wentz as the starter, while Nacua would be more of a flex option. Both Kupp and Nacua are on the WR1/WR2 borderline when Stafford is active, and the bye week should hopefully allow Stafford to fully heal and be ready to go against Seattle.

The Rams offense desperately needs it, especially with the schedule that lies ahead. After games against the Seahawks and Cardinals, the Rams get two brutal matchups in Baltimore and Cleveland, which would make both Kupp and Nacua hard to start in fantasy football with any real confidence if Stafford isn't behind center.

Wentz's signing is good news for Kupp and Nacua managers with a slice of anxiety on the side. Stafford needs to return to the lineup for both receivers to reach their fantasy football potential, and hopefully that will happen as soon as Week 11 against Seattle.