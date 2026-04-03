Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway has been formally indicted on two felony drug charges, according to court documents obtained Thursday, shifting his case from district court to circuit court. The indictment cancels his previously scheduled preliminary hearing set for April 14, with any future proceedings now to take place at the circuit level. A new court date has not yet been announced.

Holloway, 21, faces charges of first-degree possession of marijuana and failure to affix a tax stamp, both classified as felonies under Alabama law. The charges derive from a March 16 search of his Tuscaloosa residence conducted by the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force. Authorities reported discovering 2.1 pounds of marijuana, just below the state's 2.2-pound trafficking threshold, along with packaging materials, paraphernalia, and $400 in cash. Investigators also referenced evidence from his phone allegedly indicating drug-related transactions.

Following his arrest, Holloway was released on a $5,000 bond. He was subsequently suspended from the Alabama men's basketball program and removed from campus pending an ongoing review by the university's Office of Student Conduct. It remains unclear whether that process has concluded or what its outcome may be.

Though suspended, Holloway was granted permission to travel out of state to attend the Crimson Tide's Sweet 16 matchup against the Michigan Wolverines on March 27. However, he did not participate in the game. Alabama's season ended in that round following a 90-77 loss.

Holloway finished as the Crimson Tide's second-leading scorer for the 2025-26 season, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range. He played 28 games, making 27 starts.

The indictment indicates that a grand jury found sufficient probable cause to proceed to trial.