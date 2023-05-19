Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The NBA Draft is always an exciting time, both for teams looking to land the next big thing in basketball and for youngsters who want to make a name for themselves by proving that they belong on the biggest stage. Even with 29 other teams missing out on Victor Wembanyama, the most hyped up prospect of all time, they will still have opportunities to draft players who could be a rotation fixture, or better yet, a featured member of the roster for years to come. And Cason Wallace, if all goes according to plan, looks the part of a player who will have a long career in the NBA.

Guards who can shoot and defend will always have a place in the league, and Wallace fits that bill. He has a ton of work to put in when it comes to his ballhandling skills, which will be a necessity if he were to become a lead guard in the NBA. But at the moment, given his skillset at present, teams on the back end of the lottery should be thrilled if they land the 6’4 guard out of Kentucky.

With all that said, here are the three best NBA Draft destinations for Cason Wallace, who should get a clearer picture of where he may land after the lottery dust has settled.

3. Washington Wizards, 8th pick

From 2010 to 2018, the Wizards did not have to think twice about reinforcing the point guard position, as they had John Wall at the controls during that period. During that stretch, the Wizards made the playoffs five seasons in a row, from 2014 to 2018. Without Wall, the Wizards devolved into one of the worst teams in the NBA. But when they got another All-Star caliber point guard in Russell Westbrook, they made the playoffs once more, even if they only did so by the skin of their teeth.

One thing’s clear: Bradley Beal needs a co-star in the backcourt for the Wizards to flourish. Beal, as one would recall, had the best season of his career in 2021 when he played alongside Westbrook.

The Wizards still have a glaring hole at the point; they tried to fill it by making some shrewd low-cost additions, such as Monte Morris and Delon Wright, but it’s clear that they need more quality at the position. And perhaps Cason Wallace can be that guy.

Wallace, if he develops well, could combine Wright’s defensive capabilities and Morris’ shooting and passing. He can also play off-ball, which Anthony Black, another point guard prospect in the top 10, may struggle with given his lackluster shooting display (at least relative to Wallace).

2. Toronto Raptors, 13th pick

It seems like an upheaval is coming for the Raptors. After jettisoning Nick Nurse from their coaching ranks, it seems likely that the Raptors will be pivoting towards a rebuild. By then, the Raptors may find it difficult to convince Fred VanVleet to stay, although of course, they could offer VanVleet the most money in free agency.

In the event of VanVleet’s departure, the Raptors will have a massive need to fill at the point. Malachi Flynn is not the long-term solution for them at that position. Scottie Barnes, as versatile as he is on both ends of the floor, may not be equipped to handle full-time floor general duties.

Drafting Cason Wallace with the 13th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft will allow the Raptors to find, perhaps, the spiritual successor to their previous two floor generals in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet. Wallace is not yet the playmaker and ballhandler those two are, and the pull-up threat of those two veterans enable them to run the offense at a high level, but he brings the same tenacity on defense as those two.

With Barnes and perhaps Pascal Siakam still around to share ballhandling duties, Wallace shouldn’t feel the pressure of having to helm the offense in his rookie season, allowing him to ease in as he rounds out his game.

1. Utah Jazz, 9th pick

The Jazz may have ended the season on a poor note, perhaps on purpose, but it’s not like they will be bad for quite some time. All they need is to fill in a few gaps here and there, including their greatest need on the roster: a steady point guard who complements Lauri Markkanen well. And Cason Wallace has all the makings to be that kind of player.

Our very own Brett Siegel’s latest mock draft has the Jazz picking Wallace at nine, and it’s not hard to see why. Wallace’s defensive capabilities, along with his ability to space the floor with his fluid shot mechanics that should translate well to the NBA, will also be a terrific complement to the likes of Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Jordan Clarkson, should the Jazz re-sign him.