The San Antonio Spurs have done it. They’ve just landed what many believe is the top prospect in NBA Draft history in Victor Wembanyama. This is after the Spurs ended up landing the No. 1 overall pick during Tuesday’s highly-anticipated NBA Draft lottery.

Wembanyama was not in attendance for the event, but he stayed up until 2:30 in the morning in France to watch history unfold. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst was Wemby and his family and friends during the event, and he was able to get an exclusive interview with the Fench phenom just moments after the Spurs won the lottery:

“I’m very excited. My heart’s beating,” Wembanyama said. “… (I’m) a team player. I’m gonna make everything to win as many games as I can. I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready.”

That’s quite a bold claim for the 19-year-old, especially considering how he hasn’t even played a single minute in the NBA. However, if you have any idea of what this dude brings to the table, then you can’t really say that he’s exaggerating here. Victor Wembanyama is the type of franchise-altering player that has the potential to propel the Spurs to title contender status in the immediate future.

You also have to note that the last time the Spurs got their hands on the first overall pick, they scooped up Tim Duncan from the NBA Draft. A decade before that, they selected David Robinson as the No. 1 overall pick. We all know how successful the Spurs were with these two legends, and they’re hoping for more of the same now that they’re about to get their hands on Victor Wembanyama.