What happens when world leaders literally get lost in the woods?

Academy Award-winning actresses Cate Blanchett and Alicia Vikander star in the ensemble comedy Rumours directed by Guy Maddin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Production house Bleecker Street won the U.S. right to the film written and directed by Maddin with his longtime associates brothers Evan and Galen Johnson. The project recently wrapped in Hungary.

Bleecker Street wants to release the indie film later this year. The movie also stars Charles Dance, Roy Dupuis Denis Ménochet, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Rolando Ravello, Takehiro Hira and Zlatko Burić.

Rumours have it…

Rumours follows the story of the seven world leaders from the G7. They meet for the annual summit but end up getting lost in the woods all the while having to draft a statement to address a global crisis.

It used to be called the G8, when Russia was still a formal member beginning in 1997. The country was indefinitely suspended in 2014 when it annexed Crimea. In January 2017, Russia permanently withdrew from the G8, with the group returning to being called G7.

Liz Jarvis of Buffalo Gal Pictures, Philipp Kreuzer of Maze Pictures and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg serve as producers.

Canadian filmmaker Maddin's film credits include 2003's The Saddest Music in the World and 2007's My Winnipeg. He co-directed the 2017 experimental film The Green Fog with Evan and Galen Johnson. The movie premiered at the 2017 San Francisco International Film Festival.

Blanchett recently reprised — at least voiced — Hela in Marvel's What If…? She was nominated for an Oscar last year for Todd Field's Tár. Her upcoming projects include playing Lilith in Eli Roth's feature film adaptation of the video game Borderlands set to be released in August, as well as TV series Disclaimer currently in post production.

Vikander stars as Henry VIII's fifth and last wife Katherine Parr in Firebrand opposite Jude Law. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and is set for a theatrical release on June 21.

What is the G7?

The G7 or Group of Seven is an intergovernmental forum made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. The EU is a “non-enumerated member” which means that its representative does not assume the forum's rotating presidency. The countries in the G7 are on the list of IMF advanced economies. The current presiding state is Italy.

The group started in 1973 from an ad hoc gathering of finance minister. They meet yearly at the G7 summit. While there are only seven countries — hence the name — they often invited representatives of other states and international organizations.