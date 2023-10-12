Tim Miller (Deadpool) was tasked with taking over the director's chair on the Borderlands film. He replaced Eli Roth, who had other commitments, and recently dished on that experience.

An “interesting experience”

Speaking to Collider, Miller called the Borderlands experience an “interesting” one. “It was an interesting experience to come in and do reshoots on a movie that's not yours,” Miller confessed. “It's a freeing experience where you feel like, I'm just here to help wherever I can.”

He elaborated on why he was so willing to step in for Roth, who was off working on his slasher film, Thanksgiving. “But my main reason, other than, you know, I have a huge affection for the video game industry, I want to see every video game adaptation succeed is, I'll be honest, I wanted to work with Cate Blanchett, and I wanted to work with Kevin [Hart] and Jamie Lee Curtis. And Ariana Greenblatt, the young lady who plays Tiny Tina, is amazing, which everybody knows from the Barbie movie.”

Miller concluded, “So it was a great experience all around. I was feeling a little rusty, so I was happy to get back into the saddle. The movie gets up and moves. It's a good ride.”

The Borderlands movie

Borderlands is a film adaptation of the popular video game series. Lionsgate will distribute the film, which is set for an August 9, 2024 release date. Eli Roth directed the feature, but as noted, was not able to be there for the reshoots.

Per Lionsgate, the Borderlands synopsis reads: “Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Tim Miller is known for directing Deadpool and Terminator: Dark Fate. He is also an executive producer on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog films. Miller also created the Love, Death & Robots series for Netflix.

Borderlands will be released on August 9, 2024.