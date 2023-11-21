The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting some good news as big man Jarrett Allen is on the mend from an ankle injury.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are getting some good news. Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen appears to be doing better with his ankle injury that has left him sitting out for several games.

“It's feeling great,” Allen said, per HoopsHype. “Actually, I haven't felt it anymore. All the time off really healed it. I was just trying to get back into my body again.”

Allen has appeared in 8 games this season for Cleveland. The young big man has made his mark, averaging 12 points and 8 rebounds per contest. He's also been a major part of the Cleveland rotation when healthy, averaging 27 minutes per game. Allen expects to get back to that kind of production soon.

“I'm good to go playing normal now,” Allen added. “It’s just getting my wind back at this point.”

Cleveland needs to keep getting those quality minutes from Allen to help in their front court moving forward. Cleveland is on a three-game winning streak and it's been able to fill the gap without the big man, as Evan Mobley and Dean Wade are hitting the glass hard for the Cavaliers right now. But there's no doubt that Cleveland could use the help that Allen provides, with his 6 foot 10 length. He also brings experience and leadership to the Cavaliers locker room, particularly to younger players like Mobley.

Allen was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He played his college basketball at Texas for Shaka Smart. He played for the Brooklyn Nets before joining Cleveland before the 2020-21 season.

Cleveland is 7-6 on the season. The Cavaliers next play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. Tip-off is 7:30 Eastern.