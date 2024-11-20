As usual, Boston Celtics big man Al Horford was a crucial supporting piece in his team's 120-117 over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. The 18th-year veteran scored 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting with seven rebounds, three blocks, and one assist across 32 minutes, and Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson couldn't help but admire his performance from the opposing bench.

Atkinson was asked if Horford's longevity surprises him after the game, via WEEI 93.7 FM's Justin Turpin.

“No, it doesn't surprise me because of his elite approach to every day. I was around it, I saw it every day,” the 57-year-old said. “Probably the top of what I've seen in terms of taking care of his body, everything off the court, work ethic, hunger to improve. All the stuff that goes into longevity.”

Atkinson was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks when Horford played there from 2012-16, back when the Florida alum had an elongated jump shot. His form is smoother now, though, which is a big reason why he shot 4-of-5 from deep against Cleveland.

“The shooting piece is incredible. Before, he needed time to get it off, now he needs no time,” Atkinson continued. “He gets that thing off so quick. He's improved that. It's an incredible story, I love the guy, he's the epitome of a great professional. Really happy for his success.”

Atkinson didn't know at the time that he'd help develop a player that would eventually end his team's undefeated run a decade later, but such is life in the NBA.

Kenny Atkinson took accountability for Cavaliers' first loss

Cleveland still tops the league at 15-1, but it could have used a win against the defending champions to put the league on notice. The team did well to cut a 21-point deficit to two in the third quarter, but it shouldn't have allowed Boston to dominate like that in the first place.

Atkinson took accountability, though, via Sports Illustrated's Tommy Wild.

“It's not on the players. It's a game plan, too,” he said in the postgame presser. “I feel that's a little bit on me, maybe not prepared enough for what they were throwing at us. We adjusted in the second half. Especially that big second quarter [from Boston] was too much to overcome.”

An age-old sports saying is that a team's true character reveals itself in the face of adversity, and that applies to the head coach. Atkinson's willingness to accept blame for the loss shows that he's a true leader, which bodes well for the Cavaliers' future.