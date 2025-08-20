The Chicago Sky have been without All-Star forward Angel Reese since July 29. The Sky forward missed almost three weeks with a back injury. She made her return against Nneka Ogwumike and the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. However, she and Kamilla Cardoso came up short against the Storm's front line. The result was a loss that dropped Chicago to 8-26 on the season.

The Storm are in the middle of the WNBA standings, but they looked good on Tuesday night. Skylar Diggins and Ogwumike led the way in a game that saw both score double digits. On the other side of the matchup, the Sky's forwards were the only part of the team that showed up. Reese herself looked like she was comfortable on the floor, scoring 19 points with seven rebounds.

Chicago did not play Reese as much as they normally would. Despite that, the second-year player notched double digits in scoring and was a nuisance on the offensive glass. After a lengthy absence from the court, there were some questions about how well Reese would be able to move. Sky fans can rest easy knowing that their star showed no signs of any lingering issues.

While Reese looked like her normal self, her team's performance leaves a lot to be desired. She, Cardoso, and Ariel Atkins were the only two players to make more than five shots for Chicago. The Sky have struggled offensively all season, regardless of how good their second-year players are in the paint. The lack of perimeter offensive production has dragged the team down all year.

Chicago has a lot of work to do with its roster. Despite the poor team showing against the Ogwumike and the Storm, Sky fans are encouraged by Reese's performance. Chicago's All-Star has had her fair share of dominant games this season. Her fans hope that her injury is behind her and she can go back to being dominant.