The Cleveland Cavaliers will head to Southern California on Saturday at Crypto for a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Cavaliers-Lakers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Cavaliers lost 122-101 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in Arizona. Unfortunately, they fell behind 72-47 at halftime and could not rally. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points while shooting 8 for 17. Also, Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points but only five rebounds. Evan Mobley had 20 points and nine rebounds. Likewise, Darius Garland added 15 points while shooting 7 for 17.
The Cavs shot 47 percent from the floor. However, they hit just 26.9 percent of their chances from the triples. The Cavs also allowed the Suns to shoot 50.6 percent from the field, including 54.5 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, the Cavaliers lost the board battle 43-37 and committed 15 turnovers.
The Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards 125-120 on Wednesday on the road before heading home. When they entered the fourth quarter, the Lakers led 101-86 before staving off a furious comeback. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 35 points and 18 rebounds. Also, LeBron James had 25 points and nine assists. Rui Hachimura had 19 points while shooting 9 for 12. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell had 18 points while shooting 7 for 16. Austin Reaves finished with 16 points.
The Lakers shot 50.5 percent but only 28.6 percent from the three-point line. Likewise, they held the Wizards to 49.5 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples. The Lakers won the board battle 49-39, including 11 offensive boards. Yes, they forced 18 turnovers, but they also committed 16 of their own.
The Lakers lead the all-time series 69-53. Significantly, the teams have faced off earlier this season, with the Lakers defeating a short-handed Cavs team 121-115 in Cleveland. The Lakers are 7-3 over the past 10 games between the teams, including 3-2 in the past five at Crypto.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Lakers Odds
Cleveland Cavaliers: +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +160
Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -190
Over: 227.5 (-110)
Under: 227.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Lakers
Time: 3:35 PM ET/12:35 PM PT
TV: Sportsnet-LA and CW43
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers finally have their whole team. Now, the rest of the league will see what that is like as the Cavaliers attempt to get themselves ready for a deep playoff run over the last few games.
Mitchell is their leader, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor. Likewise, Garland has been solid, averaging 17.8 points per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor. Allen has averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63.1 percent. Additionally, Mobley, their other board king, is averaging 16 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while shooting 59.1 percent. Caris LeVert and Max Strus did well earlier in the season when they had larger roles. Currently, Levert is averaging 13.7 points, while Strus is averaging 12.3 points.
The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots and play tight defense. They must also avoid turning the ball over.
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers are getting hot as the playoffs get closer. Amazingly, the sixth seed is still a possibility with five games left to play, and the Lakers need to stack up some wins to avoid the play-in.
James continues to be the best player on the court for the Lakers, averaging 25.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game while shooting 53.6 percent from the field, including 41.6 percent from the three-point line. Also, Davis is exceptional, averaging 24.8 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while shooting 55.4 percent from the floor. Russell is averaging 18.2 points per game while shooting 46 percent from the field, including 42.1 percent from the triples. Currently, Reaves is averaging 15.9 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent.
The Lakers will cover the spread if they continue to stay hot on offense. Then, they need to cut down on the mistakes.
Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick
The Cavaliers are 36-39-2 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Lakers are 37-41 against the spread. The Cavaliers are also 13-14 against the spread when they have been the underdog. Conversely, the Lakers are 20-25 against the spread as the favorite. The Cavaliers are also 18-20-1 against the spread when they have been the away team, while the Lakers are 18-20 against the spread as the home team. Moreover, the Cavs are 9-10 against the spread when they have been the road underdogs, while the Lakers are just 13-15 against the spread as the home favorites.
If the trend holds firm, the Cavaliers cover the spread on the road in what will be a close game. But you should also keep an eye on who sits. If Mitchell opts to sit, and the Lakers do not rest anyone, it will be the Lakers covering. For now, we are assuming everyone plays, and the Cavaliers cover.
Final Cavaliers-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers +4.5 (-110)