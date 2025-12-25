On Thursday afternoon, the New York Knicks took the floor at home for a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Knicks were hoping to get back into the win column after dropping a game without Jalen Brunson earlier this week against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Unfortunately, the Knicks didn't play very well through the opening portion of this game, finding themselves down by double figures heading into the fourth quarter, and things went from bad to worse with an injury sustained by one of their key players, Josh Hart, early on in the final frame.

Josh Hart is down holding his ankle 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3jpIVPQFUO — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hart eventually limped back to the locker room in the aftermath of the injury.

Hart has been a Swiss Army Knife for the Knicks for several years now, turning himself into arguably the best rebounder at the guard position in the NBA, and providing playmaking and some occasional three-point shooting at times for the team. Hart was acquired by the Knicks midway through the 2022-23 season from the Portland Trail Blazers and has many ways become the heart and soul of the team over the years, playing alongside his former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges.

For a Knicks team that recently saw Brunson miss a game in Minnesota and has also had Karl-Anthony Towns banged up, a Hart injury is the last thing New York needs at this point in time.

In any case, after the conclusion of the Cavs game, the Knicks will next hit the floor on Saturday evening on the road against the Atlanta Hawks.