With the Dallas Cowboys being led by quarterback Dak Prescott, especially during a tough time as the team has missed out on the playoffs, it hasn't stopped him and the roster from displaying their talent during the season. As Prescott was gifting the Cowboys during the Holidays, he would also gift a touchdown to KaVontae Turpin in the Christmas Day game against the Washington Commanders.

On a third-and-11 from Dallas' own 14-yard line, Prescott dropped back and delivered a on-the-money pass to the speedy Turpin for the 86-yard score.

“DAK TO TURPIN FOR 86 YARDS,” the NFL account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

DAK TO TURPIN FOR 86 YARDS 🔥 DALvsWAS on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/rChHLCd2YD — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

There is no doubt that the Cowboys are in the midst of a highly disappointing season, having missed out on the playoffs, though this is arguably the time when the leaders have to be at their best in leading their teams. Prescott seems to have done that and more, especially with the message he shared before Thursday's Christmas Day game against the Commanders.

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the Netflix pregame show on his message to the team: ‘Enjoy this brotherhood. Enjoy these last two games. Don't take a moment for granted. We've got a special group. This is about having fun together. We'll make sure we do that today,” Jon Machota wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Entering Thursday afternoon's contest against the Commanders, Prescott had thrown for 4,175 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 10 picks. However, the team also has a 6-8-1 record, which does put them second in the NFC East.

At halftime in Washington, Prescott has 174 passing yards to go along with two touchdown passes, including the aforementioned Turpin score, while completing 11 of his 20 pass attempts. Dallas leads the Commanders, 24-10, on Christmas Day, looking to end the season with some positive momentum heading into a key offseason.