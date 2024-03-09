Although they were down plenty of players, the Cleveland Cavaliers were never out against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Heading into this matchup, the central focus for Cleveland on defense was Minnesota superstar Anthony Edwards, the very best the Wolves had to offer.
Just one night before taking the hardwood at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to face the Cavs, Edwards had erupted for 44 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes in a 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards did what you expect a superstar to do and was bound to give Cleveland a headache, even on the second game of a back-to-back.
That's why, during the pregame, Cavs head coach JB Bickerstaff immediately acknowledged the challenge of containing Edwards. However, Bickerstaff was also very confident that his answer would contain Edwards: Okoro, who Bickerstaff has argued should be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in the past.
“I think it's a fun matchup for him to start with tonight,” said Bickerstaff of Okoro defending Edwards. “I think he's always had the ability to guard the opposing team's best offensive perimeter player and that won't change tonight. Isaac will take that challenge and I know he'll embrace it.”
Isaac Okoro shuts down Anthony Edwards
From the game's opening moments, Isaac Okoro did more than embrace the matchup against Anthony Edwards. He smothered the Minnesota star, keeping Edwards from getting in a rhythm individually. Okoro did such a good job defending and containing Edwards that it kept him out of rhythm even when the Timberwolves would force a switch. But in the game's closing moments, no matter where Edwards was, Okoro was there, making every bucket a struggle.
“It was excellent tonight,” said Jarrett Allen about Okoro's defense on Edwards postgame. “To have to go out and defend Anthony Edwards, especially when he gets hot. And he did it. He took the challenge for all 53 minutes and he got the job done.”
“It takes a lot of stress off of us,” Allen continued. “That's what he's been doing since he came in the league. Isaac's been excellent at being Isaac. I don't know how else to describe it. He's been doing great so it takes a lot of stress off of us.”
Clearly, it was a point of emphasis for Cleveland to contain Edwards. Overall, the Cavs, thanks to Okoro's efforts, Edwards was held to 19 points on 25.9% shooting–which is the Ant-Man's third-lowest shooting percentage this season. Once the Cavs had known they had shut off Edwards' water, the undermanned Clevelanders knew they had a chance to defend home court. But, to get them there, it took an immediate defensive spark from Okoro.
“He's the perimeter defender in the league. Hands down,” added Bickerstaff. “He doesn't get enough credit for it because it's defense and people don't think it's sexy. But, there is no one in the league that can do what Isaac Okoro can do on the defensive end of the floor.”
Edwards was just the latest victim of Okoro's defensive prowess, which makes him a lock for All-Defensive honors according to Caris LeVert. Coming up next is Mikal Bridges and Kevin Durant in Cleveland's upcoming back-to-back home slate. Like always, expect Okoro to be the driving force on defense as the Cavs continue grinding opponents into dust.