We've got the Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. The NFL Playoffs begin this weekend, with the top 12 teams fighting for a ticket to the Super Bowl. The Texans boast one of the best defenses in the league under head coach DeMeco Ryans. Meanwhile, the Steelers won the AFC North and are looking to win their first playoff game since 2016. However, only one can advance to the Divisional Round.

Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Results According to Madden 26

According to Madden 26, the Houston Texans will defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round 19-17.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL #5 HOU 7 0 6 6 19 #4 PIT 0 10 0 7 17

The Texans' defense secures them another win as they limit the Steelers to just 17 points through four quarters. While their offense wasn't spectacular, C.J. Stroud was more than capable of leading his offense to victory. He earned the first score of the day on a 24 Yd touchdown pass to Nico Collins.

But the Steelers quickly turned the table after scoring 10 unanswered points in the second quarter. Aaron Rodgers found Calvin Austin III for a 3 Yd touchdown pass. Then, Steelers' K Chris Boswell nailed a 36 Yd FG before halftime. But Houston had a kicker of their own who would settle things in the end.

Texans' K Ka'imi Fairbairn converted three straight field goals to give Houston a 16-10 lead early in the fourth. But their offense failed to get anything else going while the Steelers scored once more. This time, Aaron Rodgers (unrealistically) dove into the end zone on a 10 Yd touchdown run (it was awesome). The extra point put the Steelers up by 1 with just 2:37 left.

Unfortunately for them, this gave Houston enough time to get two chances. On their first attempt, they were forced to punt the ball back. On their latter attempt, they managed to drive all the way to the PIT 34. Ka'imi Fairbairn came in the clutch and secured the game winning, 51 Yd FG. This gave the Steelers only eight seconds now.

Pittsburgh still had time to make a miracle happen. Instead, nothing happened. With the loss, Mike Tomlin fails to win another postseason game for the Steelers as they head to Cancun.

With the win, the Houston Texans advance to the Divisional Round. Fairbairn wins the game ball as the Texans prepare for their next game.

Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

HOU – Nico Collins 24 Yd pass from C.J. Stroud (Ka'imi Fairbairn kick), 7:30 (HOU 7-0)

Second Quarter:

PIT – Calvin Austin III 3 Yd pass from Aaron Rodgers (Chris Boswell kick), 5:14 (Tied 7-7)

PIT – Chris Boswell, 36 Yd FG, 0:06 (PIT 10-7)

Third Quarter:

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 49 Yd FG, 10:48 (Tied 10-10)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 41 Yd, 1:54 (HOU 13-10)

Fourth Quarter:

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 34 Yd, 10:05 (HOU 16-10)

PIT – Aaron Rodgers, 10 Yd run (Chris Boswell kick), 2:37 (PIT 17-16)

HOU – Ka'imi Fairbairn, 51 Yd FG, 0:08. (HOU 19-17)

Overall, that wraps up our Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Round Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't adhere to any of those changes. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.