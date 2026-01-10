The Washington Commanders slogged through a disappointing, injury-marred campaign, finishing the season 5-12. The team failed to reach the playoffs after creating hope with a 12-5 finish in Jayden Daniels’ stellar debut last year.

Still, 2024’s run to the NFC Championship Game made an impression around the league. And Commanders assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough drew interest from the Detroit Lions as the team searches for a new offensive coordinator.

In an effort to keep the rising assistant coach in Washington, the Commanders have hired Blough as their new offensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Blough will take over for Kliff Kingsbury, who ran Washington’s offense for the last two seasons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.