Many have wondered how Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson will fine-tune the offense for a while now. With how the Cavs play two bigs with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Atkinson's preference for all-out spacing is tricky. However, after spending time with Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors, Atkinson might have something that could unlock Cleveland's attack.

Green has been utilized as a playmaker throughout his time with the Warriors. Green's playmaking has become a staple of Golden State's offense. However, plays involving Green's passing usually start with Stephen Curry or the lead guard initiating a Warriors play. Curry initiates above the three-point line by tossing the ball to Green in the low post, allowing Green to become the offensive hub. After that initial dump-in pass, Curry would screen for Klay Thompson. Curry and Thompson split apart, confusing the perimeter for the opposing defense.

While it might seem like a simple play, the chaos Golden State creates with its off-ball split actions has befuddled defenses for far too long. In this scenario, will Thompson use or reject the screen and cut to the basket? Will Curry slip to the rim? Will Green attack one-on-one in the post, looking to score inside himself?

Opposing defenses must consider all of these variables when taking these split actions. It's why the Cavs embrace Golden State's offensive attack in a copycat league like the NBA. Thankfully, having someone like Atkinson, who was an assistant with the Warriors for three seasons, makes adapting this new offensive action more straightforward.

“We do [have the personnel],” Atkinson said when asked Friday if Cleveland can run that action properly. “But that’s also unique to the Warriors. We’ve definitely done some breakdowns on it. We have to see how that evolves. Have to see what sticks with this team.”

Why the Cavs are trying to copy the Warriors

Golden State's lethal split action is making its way into the Cavs' playbook to reduce reliance on the pick-and-roll and create a more diverse attack with continuous movement. While it won't be a seamless transition, there is a path towards it becoming Cleveland's staple. Allen or Mobley can serve in the Green role. Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, or Ty Jerome can be point guards. Mitchell, Max Strus, Caris LeVert, or Sam Merrill can play alongside the point guard.

“It’s just a lot of indecision,” Mitchell said. “You’ve got Ev and even J.A. at the elbow. Both those guys at the elbow and if you want to overplay myself, Darius, Max, Caris, Dean (Wade), Sam, whoever, if you overplay that now it’s an elbow 1-on-1 matchup with those guys continuously being aggressive.

“That’s what I mean when I say Ev is continuously being aggressive. Instead of looking to be passive, that’s another scoring threat. They need to react to that. If they double us on the handoff, Ev is in the pocket making plays, or J.A. is in the pocket making plays. It’s early. We’re just introducing all this. But we have a group that is continuing to build and continuing to learn.”

In the early days of training camp at IMG Academy, the Cavs have spent plenty of time working through various movement-based halfcourt sets. The plays include fist, an Atkinson staple, elbow, flex, flare, and split. While Cleveland won't shy away from its pick-and-roll attack, which has become its bread and butter, it's clear the Cavs are diversifying their offensive attack.

“Don’t think we’re not going to play pick and roll,” said Atkinson. “No way. But it’s just a piece of it. There are other things we can do: Off-ball screening. You’re allowed to cut like in the old days. The game is evolving. Ball movement and player movement. It was pick and roll and space. But there are a lot of other things you can do in basketball. It’s really about variety.”