As the Cavs prepare to take on the Lakers, Cleveland could be getting some major reinforcements back on the court.

After hitting reset and refreshing after a frustrating loss to the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers could be close to whole again. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Isaac Okoro (knee) are considered game-time decisions leading up to their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, Ty Jerome (ankle), Dean Wade (ankle) and Ricky Rubio (personal) remain sidelined for the Cavs.

As always, Rubio's absence shouldn't come as a surprise. Cleveland is giving Rubio as much time as possible to prioritize and focus on his mental well-being. Jerome, meanwhile, hasn't suited up for the Cavs since their home-opening loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dean Wade will now miss two games in a row due to his sprained ankle. With how Craig Porter Jr. has emerged as a vital player in Cleveland's rotation, the lack of Jerome and Wade isn't a huge loss since Porter Jr. likely soaks up their minutes when the team is completely healthy.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have a few key players that could be game-time decisions. LeBron James (calf) and Cam Reddish (leg) are both questionable for Los Angeles against Cleveland and will likely be game-time decisions. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis (hip) is considered probable and, if James cannot go, will be the biggest threat for the Lakers on offense. Finally, Rui Hachimura (nose), Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) and Gabe Vincent (knee) are all unavailable for Los Angeles against Cleveland.

Cavs comeback

The biggest question heading into this game is whether or not James will play against the Cavs, the team he has the biggest history with. In 20 games against Cleveland in his NBA career, King James has averaged 29.0 points on 55.0% shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 37.2 minutes per game. Considering that James is 38 and currently averaging numbers almost identical to that, the Cavs could be in for a bad time if the Kid from Akron is available to play.

Thankfully, with Mitchell and Okoro now back in the fold for Cleveland, the Cavs have a much better chance if James is available. After missing nine games in a row, the job of defending James will likely go to Okoro, Cleveland's best overall point-of-attack defender who can wreak havoc on the perimeter. Okoro isn't going to be the LeBron stopper that every team hopes exists but never does. But Okoro can make a world of difference by slowing down the Lakers on the perimeter, especially when he has Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen defending behind him.

Mitchell, meanwhile, gives the Cavs a shot in the arm offensively that they were sorely missing in their blowout loss to the Heat. Sure, Cleveland has been flowing on offense with Darius Garland as the key figure in the Cavs' offensive system. But, it's hard to find an extra 29 points, what Mitchell is averaging this season, any night and getting Mitchell back can take Cleveland's offense from deadly to lethal.

Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff stressed that Okoro and Mitchell will be game-time decisions against the Lakers based on how respective injuries and their bodies are feeling. Considering that both players were full participants in practice today, it's encouraging for the Cavs to look complete rotation-wise 15 games into the season.