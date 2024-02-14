The rookie guard has been having an impressive season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most impressive teams in the NBA following the new year. Since Jan. 1, the Cavs have posted a record of 17-3. They've managed to climb all the way up to the second seed in the Eastern Conference standings behind only the Boston Celtics. One key player for the Cavs this season has been rookie guard Craig Porter Jr. The Cavs stayed pat at the NBA trade deadline and instead opted to convert Craig Porter Jr.’s two-way contract to a standard contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Craig Porter Jr.’s new contract with the Cavs will be a four year contract. Porter went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and immediately signed with the Cavs on a two-way contract. He began his college career playing at a junior college, Vincennes, where he led them to an NJCAA state championship in 2019.

He then transferred after two seasons to Wichita State where he played for three seasons before entering the NBA Draft and foregoing his final year of college eligibility.

This season, Porter has been averaging 6.5 points per game, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists with splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 69.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

He suited up in 32 games, including five starts, and had been playing a little over 14 minutes per game. On his previous two-way contract, he would have been limited to only 50 NBA games and would not have been eligible to play in the playoffs.